Head of the Jazz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Wynton Marsalis is headlining and mentoring HBCU musicians during this year's Virginia Arts Festival. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis live at Chrysler Hall takes place April 11th, and some fortunate HBCU ensembles will get to play with the musical icon.

The HBCU Jazz residency is a unique program in which the students get coaching from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members and then participate in a question-and-answer session with Wynton Marsalis.

Tickets to see Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on April 11 are available online at vafest.org

