HAMPTON ROADS, VA—At VBSPCA, heartworm testing is a key component of their pet wellness plan. In addition to scheduling an annual physical exam for your dog, it is essential to ensure they receive necessary vaccinations, such as Rabies, Distemper (or DAPP), and Bordetella (or Kennel Cough).

To keep your dog safe and healthy, Vets emphasize the importance of annual heartworm testing and providing monthly prevention for heartworm, fleas, and ticks.

Presented by : Kelly's Construction