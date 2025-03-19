Heath Equity Panel Discussion on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men, women, and people across most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. It’s a condition that affects so many lives—every 33 seconds, someone dies from cardiovascular disease.

Adam Luke, Associate Vice President of Cardiac Service Line at Riverside Health, Dr. Luisel Ricks-Santi, Senior Associate Vice President, Macon, and Joan Brock, Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, shared some facts, signs and symptoms folks should be on the lookout for in daily life.

EVMS and Dr. Ricks-Santi can address the frequency of these two conditions, interesting facts, signs and symptoms, and what to do if

EVENT:

Health Equity Panel on Preventing Stroke and Heart Disease

April 3rd. 5 - 7:30 pm

New Beech Grove Baptist Church

361 Beechmont Drive

Newport News

For more info:

riversideonline.com/healthequity