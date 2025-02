HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The hosts of And Then We… Podcast are married, former radio personalities and hilarious. Kristen Sivills is a standup comedian and J-Rod is a comic writer. The podcast guides listeners through the couple’s unconventional world of sex, comedy, and uninhibited truth.

Kristen and J-Rod sat down with host April Woodard to chat about how their podcast turned into one of the fastest-growing podcasts heard in 30 different countries.

Instagram: @andthenwepod