HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Russell Cassevah, President and Founder of LittleBricks, joins Coast Live to discuss the charity's work to bring joy to children in hospitals — in the form of LEGO bricks and fun, creative challenges.

To learn more about LittleBricks, visit www.littlebrickscharity.org.

Watch: News 3's Blaine Stewart surprises LittleBricks' Russell Cassevah with an Everyday Hero award