How My Gym gets kids up and moving with fun, engaging exercises on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads out to My Gym Children's Fitness Center in Virginia Beach to see how owner Diane Jackson and her team of dedicated instructors are getting kids up and moving with fun and engaging activities and exercises.

Want to see what My Gym is all about? Try one week of classes for just $29! Stop by or give My Gym a call for more details.

My Gym Children's Fitness Center
1554 Laskin Road #118
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
757-425-7600
mygym.com/virginiabeach

Paid for by My Gym Children's Fitness Center.

