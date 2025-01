HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Expert outdoorsman and survivalist Steve Rinella is sharing his latest adventure as the host of The History Channel’s series Hunting History. Rinella teamed up with renewed archeologists and historians to solve some of history’s biggest mysteries.

Over an 8-episode series, questions like what happened to The Lost Colony or whether Skyjacker D.B. Cooper survived his famous jump are explored.

