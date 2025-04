HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Australian stand-up comedian and actor Jim Jefferies joins Chandler Nunnally to chat about his origins as a comic, how audiences differ in the U.S. and abroad, and an unfortunate, sports-related black eye.

Catch Jim Jefferies' "Son Of A Carpenter" tour at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk Sunday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Follow Jim's work at www.jimjefferies.com.