"Krave" cocktail seltzers: a delicious Virginia-born beverage on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rachel Ransom and Aliyah Newman, two young college grads from Virginia, became frustrated with the same old, overpriced, uninteresting drink options available at bars, restaurants, and sports and entertainment venues.

Motivated by that frustration, the women launched Krave in 2024: a seltzer that does a few things differently than the competition.

Ransom and Newman have used the fun, youthful appeal of their brand, combined with old-school, boots-on-the-ground marketing, to grow their product's reach tremendously in a short period of time; the product can now be found in 150 retail locations, despite only coming into existence last year.

Krave Co-Founders Ransom and Newman join Coast Live to discuss the origin of their cocktail seltzer, and the unique qualities that will make you crave "Krave!"

Learn more at drinkkrave.com.