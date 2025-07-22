Plan Ahead: Your Will or Trust on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—In times of crisis, many people realize the importance of having a will, but by then, it may be too late. Estate planners urge families not to wait until the last minute to address their estate planning needs. Estate planning can be complex and intimidating, often leading to questions such as, "Do I need a will, a trust, or both?"

On this episode of Coast Live, Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro, of East Coast Elder Law, PLLC walks families through the process and breaks down what’s best for each family.

