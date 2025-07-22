Theater for All on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A theater company in Hampton Roads that celebrates all abilities is preparing to hit the stage in its production of The Music Man. Arts Inclusion Company (AIC), which is in its 11th year of operation, is presenting the musical with a cast of 50 on August 2 and 3 at the Masonic Temple on Granby Street in Norfolk.

Coast’s April Woodard spoke with Anna Walker, the president of AIC, as well as the play director and seasoned performer, Megan Owen, who has performed with the group since she was 8 years old.

The Arts Inclusion Company Presents:

The Music Man

A Theater Experience Celebrating All Abilities

August 2 and 3

Masonic Theater

7001 Granby Street, Norfolk

Tickets: artsincl.booktix.com