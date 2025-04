HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a fast-paced series that pits a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals against the powerful and wealthy. Season three of Leverage: Redemption kicks off with three 3-swashbuckling episodes that land the team dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their personal relationships.

Two of the stars spoke with Coast Live about the series that streams on Prime.

Presented by: Prime