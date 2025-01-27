LitteBricks Charity on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Admirals aren’t just fighting their opponents in the ice rink but also helping to fight cancer. The Admirals Cancer Night is an event that raises funds for their partner, LittleBricks Charity, a non-profit that gives big smiles to kids in the hospital. Their mental health Building Brick Based Programs have been delivered to more than 16,000 Children Hospital Patients Nationwide with their base right here in Hampton Roads.

Marco Myers from the Norfolk Admirals and Russell Cassevah from the LittleBricks Charity told host April Woodard all about the event and its mission.

Presented By Norfolk Admirals

Admirals Fight Cancer Night

Feb 1 @ 7:05pm

South Carolina @ Norfolk

Norfolk Scope

Friday, Feb. 21 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Maine @ Norfolk

Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3:05 to 5:30 p.m. — Maine @ Norfolk

Friday, March 28 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Savannah @ Norfolk

Saturday, April 12 from 7:05-9:30 p.m. — South Carolina @ Norfolk

WGNT-27 is available at channel 44 on Cox, 7/707 on Spectrum (varies by location), 27 on DirecTV, and 6/506 on Verizon Fios.