Miss Virginia 2024 Carlehr Swanson talks pageant life and upcoming Princess Ball on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Miss Virginia 2024 Carlehr Swanson joins Coast Live to discuss the experience of competing in pageants, sharing her passion for music with folks in Virginia, and her role in the upcoming Princess Ball.

Princess Ball is a celebration that brings joy and magic to the hearts of children and families. The event is monumental in scale and comes with significant costs, often just allowing us to break even.This year, we are collaborating with Buffalow Family and Friends, who will be onsite to collect donations of dry food and canned items for those in need.



11th Annual Princess Ball

*February 16, 2025*

Chesapeake Conference Center

700 Conference Center Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Phone: (757) 382-2500

Tickets are on sale now!