HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Maritime Discovery Center in Downtown Norfolk is flaunting something New at Nauticus. It caps off a $21.5 million of renovations and new exhibits for you and your entire family. The exhibit is geared toward young engineers and sailing enthusiasts. The exhibit explores what makes a sailboat move and allows guests to engage in interactive, maritime innovation.

Presented by:

Nauticus

Maritime Discovery Center

One Waterside Dr., Norfolk

(757) 664-1000

nauticus.org