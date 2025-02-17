Nominations Open for L'Oreal Woman of Worth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Nominations are being accepted for L’Oreal’s Women of Worth Honorees. This 2025 class of women who are committed to making their local communities better via volunteerism are an inspiration to women worldwide.

Women of Worth will be invited to participate in an array of national conferences on volunteerism; post volunteer/community service tips and best practices on the Women of Worth website, blogs, and social media channels; participate in key media events, including photo shoots, vignette/commercial shoots and promotional videos; participate as a judge to select future Women of Worth Honorees and more.

Honorees receive a $25,000 donation to support their charitable cause.

Presented by:L'Oreal Woman of Worth