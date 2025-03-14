On Patrol Live with LVMPD on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Dan Abrams of Court TV fame is the host and executive producer of the new season of On Patrol: Live. In it’s 4th season, the show rides with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, following its officers as they patrol the neon city, one of America’s most visited destinations. Not to worry the show still focuses on the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (SC); Clayton County Sheriff’s Office (GA); Daytona Beach Police Department (FL); Hazen Police Department (AR); Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (CA); Knox County Sheriff’s Office (TN); Monroe Police Department (LA); and Richland County Sheriff’s Department (SC).

