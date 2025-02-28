Preview: Busch Gardens' new "Big Bad Wolf" coaster under construction on Coast Live

Watch Now
Busch Gardens' new "Big Bad Wolf" coaster under construction on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Chandler Nunnally shares an inside look at Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest coaster, "The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge," honoring past attractions and the park's legacy in its 50th year.

No opening date has been given for the new coaster, though it is expected to open in 2025.

Watch: Extended interview with Busch Gardens Williamsburg President Kevin Lembke

Extended interview with Busch Gardens President Kevin Lembke

Watch: Extended interview with Suzy Cheely, VP of Design & Engineering at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Extended interview with Busch Gardens VP of Design & Engineering Suzy Cheely

