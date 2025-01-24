Restaurant Week Extended in VB on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— If the snow and cold kept you homebound and you missed Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, you're in luck! It has been extended and will now run through February 2nd. Coast Live hosts Chandler Nunnally and April Woodard visited some of the restaurants offering special deals throughout the week to celebrate this event. Additionally, local hotels are providing specials for a staycation, allowing you to enjoy delicious food and drinks in the resort city. Don’t miss out—Restaurant Week will continue until February 2nd!

Presented by: Virginia Beach Restaurant Association

