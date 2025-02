HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Robertson School of Government at Regent University has graduates spread throughout the world from Capital Hill to The Governor’s Mansion. Closer to home, our very own Mayor of Virginia Beach, Bobby Dyer, is a graduate of the illustrious University and now lectures on campus, grooming a new generation of leaders.

April Woodard took a tour of RSG and spoke with Dean Michele Bachmann training the future leaders in government.

Presented by: Regent University