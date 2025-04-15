Senior Scams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--In 2023, individuals aged 60 and older lost over $3.4 billion to fraud. Older adults are at a high risk of being scammed and targeted because of technological advances and tactics designed to fool the unsuspecting.

Some residents in Suffolk’s Lake Prince Woods, a 55-plus neighborhood, are taking action to keep their community abreast of scams by publishing what to be on the lookout for in their paper.

April Woodard spoke with WTKR Anchor Erin Miller about her report on Elderly scams.