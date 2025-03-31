Shattering Minds: Mental Health and The Media on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Kendis Gibson is the author of the poignant book Five Trips: An Investigative Journey into Mental Health, Psychedelic Healing, and Saving a Life. He will be leading a panel discussion called Shattering Minds: Mental Health and The Media during Journalism Week at Norfolk State University.

The conversation will explore the often unseen struggles faced by those on the front lines of journalism. He was joined by Professor Deanna Latimore to discuss the pressures of the industry and share insights on how to promote mental well-being in a high-stakes environment.

For more information on this free event, head toNSU.edu/MCJR