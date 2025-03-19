Spring cleaning? Consider donating unwanted items to Goodwill on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As we welcome spring, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia is encouraging the community to “Spring Into Action” for National Clean Out Your Closet Week (March 16-22) and Earth Day (April 22) by donating gently used clothing and household items.

Spring cleaning isn’t just about decluttering — it’s about making a difference. Every donation to Goodwill helps support job training and employment programs for individuals in our community while also reducing landfill waste. Last year alone, Goodwill diverted 21 million pounds of goods from landfills!

Laura Faison joins Coast Live to discuss how you can support Goodwill's mission while tackling your spring cleaning!

Learn more at www.goodwillvirginia.org.

Paid for by Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.