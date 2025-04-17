Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Swine Fever Warning to Travelers on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The USDA is issuing a warning to travelers: Do not pack pork if you are traveling to and between Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands.

African Swine Fever is a highly deadly disease for pigs, and although it is not a direct threat to humans, people traveling with the meat can spread the disease.

USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has implemented a protection zone around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help prevent the spread of ASF.

Presented by USDA

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call