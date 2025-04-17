Swine Fever Warning to Travelers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The USDA is issuing a warning to travelers: Do not pack pork if you are traveling to and between Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands.

African Swine Fever is a highly deadly disease for pigs, and although it is not a direct threat to humans, people traveling with the meat can spread the disease.

USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has implemented a protection zone around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help prevent the spread of ASF.

Presented by USDA