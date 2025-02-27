Teens Say Yes to the Prom Dress on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA.—Prom season is upon us, which often means shelling out a bunch of money for parents. It can get expensive for some parents, but there help out there in selecting the right dress. The 5th Annual Gowns for Crowns Free Prom Dress Expo gathers donated gently used dresses and gowns and makes them available for teens to wear on their special day.

Coast Live got a preview of some of the glamours styles that will be on the racks for girls to select.

5th Annual Gowns for Crowns Free Prom Dress Expo

Saturday, March 15

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The Obici House

4700 Sleepy Hole Rd, Suffolk

REGISTER TO SHOP:www.gownsforcrowns.com