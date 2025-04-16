The Virginia Arts Festival Returns on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— It’s the hottest ticket in town celebrating the 28th Virginia Art Festival! There are weekly events for the festival, including one on Wednesday night, April 16th, at Norfolk Academy. The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet teams up with the Tidewater Guitar Orchestra for the last half of the program at 7:30 pm.

If you can’t make it last minute, then make plans for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. This year's tattoo features Military performers joined by an International cast of more than eight hundred from six nations.

Presented by: TheVirginia Arts Festival