Tim Reid's One Man Show on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A TV Icon is returning home to put on a one-man show at Brown Mainstage Theater at his alma mater, Norfolk State University. For a one night only engagement, Tim Reid will display a personal and powerful exploration of the life experiences that have shaped him into the man he is today.

An Evening with TV Icon, Tim Reid blends heartfelt reflection with comedic relief, offering both inspiration and insight. In addition to personal stories, Tim also weaves in a broader message about our shared history and the role each of us plays in shaping the future. This is more than a talk — it’s a journey of legacy, growth, and self-discovery, meant to move people and spark meaningful conversation.

Limited Tickets Are available:

"An Evening with TV Icon Tim Reid"

Brown Hall Mainstage Theater

Norfolk State University

Friday, Apr 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM (ET)

757-823-9009

