Together We Can Non-Profit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Together We Can Foundation is a non-profit that benefits from the annual Priority Charity Bowl. They assist individuals who are in their teens through 24 years of age transition into adulthood. Whether that’s writing a resume or putting together a job application portfolio, the non-profit is eager to help.

Tom Crockett, has been the Executive Director of the Together We Can Foundation for 25 years, growing it from serving 100 youth and young adult per year in foster care to serving 1500 youth per year with a variety of risk factors for youth disconnection. Crockett spoke with host, April Woodard about more of the TWC offers.

Together We Can Foundation

Presented by: Priority Automotive Charities