University Artists Featured At Annual Exhibit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--Our coastal community is buzzing with excitement as a vibrant celebration of Black History is underway at Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay. The 4th Annual Emerging Artist Exhibit features a stunning array of original artwork created by talented students from Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Virginia Wesleyan University, and Tidewater Community College. Each piece offers a heartfelt tribute to the rich history and culture of the Black community. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Westminster at their convenience to experience the artistry and dedication that went into each submission.

The winner of this year’s Emerging Artists Showcase is ODU student Amari Wooten; her work focuses on the cultural heritage of African Americans over past generations to the present.

Presented by: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

Emerging Artist Exhibition Showcase.

Now through February 28

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

3100 Shore Drive Virginia Beach