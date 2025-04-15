VB Sheriff's Department Egg Hunt on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— It’s an Easter Eggstravaganza with a twist! The kiddos will get to hunt for eggs, while K-9s from The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will showcase their own version of egg hunting.

These trained dogs will demonstrate their skills in sniffing out drugs and narcotics for the sheriff's department, but on this special day, they'll be using plastic eggs filled with candy instead.

The VBSO is committed to giving back to the Virginia Beach community, and with NOBLE HRVA, the organizations are offering this free event. Hop down the bunny trail on April 19 at the Virginia Beach Little League Complex. The fun starts at noon.