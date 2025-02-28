What Makes Sewing Unique on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA– Once a long-lost art, sewing is making a comeback, thanks to one woman's passion for reviving the craft. Diana McFadden, the owner of a local Sew Unik, is dedicated to teaching both the young and the old how to sew, whether by hand or machine.

It can be a fun girls' day out or school-aged kids eager to learn a new skill, Diana's classes offer something for everyone. A self-taught seamstress, Diana is now sharing her expertise with the community, breathing new life into a cherished tradition.

Presented by:Sew Unik Studio