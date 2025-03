HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The YWCA of South Hampton Roads has been serving the community since 1908--the mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. Consistent with that purpose is the Women's Wellness Collective which takes place Wednesday March 26th at The Mustard Seed Place.

Women's Wellness Collective

Wednesday, March 26

10am – 2pm

The Mustard Seed Place

340 High Street, Portsmouth

- Financial Empowerment

- Health and Wellness

- Workforce Development

- Education Fair

Ywca-shr.org

757-625-4248