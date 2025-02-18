Youth of the Year Awards on Coast Live.

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The best of the best will be honored at this year’s Youth of the Year Awards by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the organization and this year they are changing up the venue to The Granby Theater. April Woodard spoke with one of the nominees for Youth of the Year, 17-year-old Christian, who says he’s gained confidence and comradery at the club.

Youth of the Year Award Gala

February 27, 2025

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Granby Theater

421 Granby St., Norfolk

bgcseva.org