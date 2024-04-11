AJR returning to Scope in June following canceled show

Following a highly-publicized cancellation of a Norfolk show last week, indie pop band AJR is going to try again with the Scope Arena.

It was just hours before their show that they announced they were canceling the show due to issues with the size of the Scope Arena.

"With any arena tour, each room is a little different and with a show as complicated as ours, some rooms require a little more advance work to build the show in the way it was intended to be experienced," the band said on social media. "We came to find out that our original production team was aware of challenges to get the show stood up in Norfolk and didn’t take the necessary steps to prepare for this show."

Lead singer Jack Met said last week he believed there had been some miscommunication regarding the size of the Scope Arena and only upon reaching Norfolk had the band realized.

"We are so bummed this happened but we’ve been working closely with the team at Scope Arena who’ve been amazing in helping us work out a solution and are ready to bring The Maybe Man back to Norfolk!" The social post continues. "Thanks for your patience and we’ll see ya this summer!"