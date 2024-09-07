Hampton Roads Dance team heads to NFL halftime show next month

HAMPTON, Va — A local dance team in Hampton Roads is packing their bags to perform on an NFL field next month.

Over the years, coach Shameka Fennell has helped provide opportunities like that to many Hampton Roads kids through her three dance teams, Mini-Bosses, Junior Bosses, and NRDT: No Respect Dance Team.

Next month, the girls will be dancing during the Washington Commanders halftime show. While it's a big opportunity for the kids, it's not their first professional performance.

For the last two years, NBA fans have seen them on the big screen of several halftime shows.

"They've danced for the Brooklyn Nets game, and they danced at the Charlotte Hornets," explained dad, Markeith Wood. "Some people go their whole life wanting to do something like that and they've already done it before they're teenagers,"

Today, Fennell has over twenty dancers and two studios where practices are held. However, it wasn't always that way.

"Back in 2009, I started in my living room and I only had four dancers," explained Fennell.

Their next performance is the Washington Commanders game on Oct. 6.

Parents told News 3 that this team has given their kids amazing opportunities and a safe, healthy outlet.

"I think that anything that anybody can do to keep these kids on the right path is amazing," said mom, Kortnee Moore.

"By the time they finish dancing with me, they go home they have no energy to do anything else or to be outside," added Fennell.

With each eight-count, Wood says he sees his daughter express herself more and more

"My baby was born with no rhythm," explained Wood. "So, when she joined the dance team, I didn't know what to expect. From the first performance, it blew my mind. Shameka's got her on point she's a pro to me,"

As coach Meka continues to encourage these young dancers, she had this message of encouragement for others out there.

"If you're a coach never give up," said Fennell. "I don't care if you only have one dancer you are still changing a life,"

