Endangered missing 15-year-old girl from Portsmouth may be abducted: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Niema Cassell was last seen around 8 a.m. near the 600 block of Godwin Street, according to the PPD. She was last seen wearing purple Crocs, a black shirt and black tights and carrying a pink and black iPad. Niema has long, black or dark brown braids, is 4'9 and 95 pounds.

Police say she is endangered and have reason to believe she may be an abduction victim.

Anyone with information about Niema's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or on the Portsmouth Crime Line website. Tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, the caller may be eligible for cash reward of up to $1000.