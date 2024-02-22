Missing Newport News woman endangered due to medical condition last seen on Hickory Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are asking for help finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

Susan Broxmeyer was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Hickory Avenue, according to the NNPD. She is about 5'4" and 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket, white pants and black shoes.

Police say that Broxmeyer is "considered endangered due to a medical condition."

Anyone with information about Broxmeyer's whereabouts should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.