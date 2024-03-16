Norfolk police searching for 2 missing girls believed to be together

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are searching for missing 11-year-old Amiyah Larkins and 14-year-old Kaylee Larkins who were both last seen on Mar. 15.

Amiyah Larkins is approximately 4'11", 78 pounds with brown eyes and black dreadlock style hair.

Police say Amiyah may be wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and burgundy and white Jordan shoes.

Amiyah Larkins was last seen in the 800 block of W 36th Street on Mar. 15 around 3:30 p.m.

Kaylee Larkins is approximately 5'3", 110 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

Kaylee was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes in the 700 blo0ck of Spotswood Avenue.

Police say the two girls are believed to be together, and may be in either the Lamberts Point or Park Place neighborhoods.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Amiyah and Kaylee are asked to call the Norfolk Police Department's non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

