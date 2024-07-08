Portsmouth police looking for missing 10-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on July 7 in the 3900 block of Arlington Place.

David Wayne Reid III was last seen at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday.

He is described as having short brown hair, and blue eyes. He is also described as being 4'11, and 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black Crocs, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.