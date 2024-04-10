Portsmouth police search for teen brothers missing since March

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for two teen brothers last in seen March.

Fourteen-year-old Javon Molson and 15-year-old Jamel Molson were last seen on March 28 on the 100 block of Douglas Avenue, according to police.

Javon, who goes by Von Von, is a Black male around 5'2" and 90 pounds with bushy black hair.

Portsmouth Police Department

Jamel, who goes by Mel Mel, is a Black male around 5'5" and 110 pounds.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police say that the boys have been known to visit the London Oaks neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the Molson brothers' whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477), the “P3 Tips” app or online. Police say that callers can remain anonymous, and a tip that leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.