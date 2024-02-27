Watch Now
Virginia State Police activate Senior Alert for missing James City Co. man

Posted at 7:25 PM, Feb 26, 2024
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police have activated a Senior Alert for a missing 85-year-old man last seen on Monday, Feb. 26.

James City County police are looking for 85-year-old Paul Jessie Gross, last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 on Green Swamp Lane in Williamsburg.

Gross is six foot and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red striped shirt and blue jeans.

State police say he is possible driving a red 2013 Ford Edge with Virginia plates WMM-9444.

Gross suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

If you have any information regarding Gross's whereabouts, you're asked to call the James City County Police Department at (757) 566-0112.

