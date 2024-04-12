Eastville police chief & town manager Rob Stubbs fired

EASTVILLE, Va. — Rob Stubbs, the chief of police and town manager in Eastville on the Eastern Shore, has been fired from both roles, two city council members told News 3 Friday.

The decision was announced at a city council meeting this week.

Mayor Jim Sturgis told our news-gathering partners at WESR Eastern Shore Radio that the council had lost faith in the performance of his duties.

Back in December, Eastville was the focal point of a News 3 Investigation into speeding tickets on the Eastern Shore.

Don't speed on the Eastern Shore, especially in Eastville

The News 3 Investigative Team uncovered that the town of Eastville, with a population of around 350, is writing more tickets than most other cities in Hampton Roads except Virginia Beach — the biggest city in Virginia.

Critics said the excessive ticket writing called it “policing for a profit”, but Stubbs denied that, saying they were just following state law and only stopping vehicles going over 10 mph an hour over the posted speed limit.

We want to stress that we have no evidence Stubbs' firing is connected to our investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.