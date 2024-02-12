Portsmouth family of beloved special needs woman killed by stray bullet wants justice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Electronic billboards calling for information in the death of beloved special needs woman Alaejah Johnson are on display across Hampton Roads. However, nearly one year after her heartbreaking death from a stray bullet, police haven’t made any arrests.

“I never thought that I would lose a child like this,” said Mary Johnson, Alaejah’s mother, during a conversation with me. “I just hope that [whoever knows who is responsible] have it in their heart to see it from our end.”

Rashed and Mary Johnson Alaejah Johnson killed in Portsmouth drive-by shooting



I’ve kept in contact with the Johnson family in the year since Alaejah’s death, and I've shared several stories about how Alaejah's life impacted the community. I interviewed them last year not long after Alaejah died. We spoke again earlier this month about how much they’ve missed their daughter in the last year, and the ongoing search for her killer as the anniversary of Alaejah’s death nears.

Her father, Rashed Johnson, said his daughter was “a genuine soul that loved everybody.”

I sat down with Alaejah’s parents in the same room near the front of the Johnson family home on Allard Road where a stray bullet barreled through the house on Feb. 27, 2023.

The bullet struck Alaejah— who was welcoming her father home to join the family’s birthday celebration for her younger brother—killing her instantly.

“[Alaejah] showed loved, expressed love and wanted nothing in return,” said Rashed Johnson, Alaejah’s father. “I want [the person who killed her] to know how big of an impact they had by doing what they did.”

I reached out to Portsmouth police about Alaejah’s case. A spokesperson said leaders within the department requested the electronic billboards over the summer. However, there have been no leads generated from the billboards.

The spokesperson reiterated that Alaejah was the innocent victim of an incident outside of her home.

“I just want [the killer] to understand what they did [and] what they took away from this family,” he father said.

Portsmouth detectives urge anyone with information about Alaejah Johnson’s death to call them at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or www.portscrimeline.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.