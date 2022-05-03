What changes have been made in Young Terrace neighborhood since mass shooting six months ago?

Norfolk, Va. - A horrific mass shooting happened six months ago today in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

The News 3 I-team asking what has been done since the shooting to make people safer.

Haywood Odom Jr. lives in the area where the shooting took place. He said he heard the shots back in November and witnessed the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

“I was horrified. I have never seen anything like that before actually seeing somebody laying out,” said Odom.

The three women killed were Nichole Lovewine, 45; her partner Detra Brown, 42; and their neighbor Sarah Costine, 44.

Two other women, ages 39 and 19, were injured.

A 19-year-old man in a relationship with one of the victims was arrested for the shooting.

The community was horrified.

The News 3 I-team has been investigating what has happened in the past six months.

Norfolk Police said they have been working with community advocates like Stop the Violence Team.

Stop the Violence Team Leader Bilal Muhammad said over the past six months they have been working to target youth.

He said he wants to guide them at an early age to be a positive influence in their lives.

He said they took a group of kids to a Harlem Globetrotters basketball game, planning a youth forum on June 4th, and plan to open outreach offices in Young Terrace and other neighborhoods.

He said they would like to see more cameras in neighborhoods that have a lot of crime similar to what was done in Downtown Norfolk after a violent shooting on Granby Street in March that claimed the lives of reporter Sierra Jenkins. She was a bystander to senseless gun violence.

The incident happened near the Chichos Pizza, and it took the life of semi-pro football player, Devon "Malik" Harris, from Portsmouth, too.

Additionally, three more people were hospitalized after the shooting.

Muhammad said more cameras in the city would deter crime and help police solve cases.

Monet Johnson is a leader with New Virginia Majority. She says different sections of town are treated very differently.

“I think Granby Street was a very good example of the City being like something should be done about this. This is a big deal and while both of those cases were black women, the neighborhood was valued more. Granby Street is not somewhere where this is supposed to be happening. We’ve invested money into this, we care about this. Our colleagues own things down there. We can’t have this happening there,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she doesn’t think enough care, concern, money, or resources put towards low-income neighborhoods in the City of Norfolk.

“When you neglect a community this is what happens, when you disinvest in a community this is what happens,” said Johnson.

In February – the Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority sent their residents a letter signed by the Police chief saying there’s been an increase in drive-by shootings due to gangs. They encouraged residents to report crimes and not harbor criminals in their units.

News 3 reached out to the city of Norfolk about changes that have been made since the mass shooting six months ago.

The city said they understood that we had spoken to the Norfolk Police Departments Public Information Officer about public safety and directed any other questions to the Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority.

Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority said they would be able to provide News 3 with a statement on Wednesday.

“The NHRA and the City, a lot of times, they like to point fingers at each other,” said Johnson.

Odom said he just wants everyone to be safe in his neighborhood.