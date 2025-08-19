Portsmouth police looking for missing 26-year-old

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Savannah Rose Anderson

Age: 26

Date last seen: August 18, 2025

Last known location: 5900 block of High Street

Physical description: She is a white female with red hair and green eyes, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. Savannah was wearing a one-piece pink outfit.

More details: Savannah Anderson is considered endangered and may be experiencing a behavioral health complication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP