New legislation proposed to help Virginia parents with child care costs

NORFOLK, Va. — A new bill proposed by a Norfolk legislator aims to make it easier for families with parents who work unusual hours to afford child care for their kids.

Del. Phil Hernandez (D-Norfolk) introduced the legislation after meeting with the owners of local Norfolk restaurant Honeysuckle Café, located at 813 W 39th Street.

The cozy cafe offers a variety of brunch and lunch dishes.

After years of working in restaurants, Ross and Susan Fetterly decided to embrace their life-long dream of opening their own restaurant. After opening on Aug. 21, they said it was a bit slow.

Then they met with Del. Hernandez.

“He wanted to take the pulse of the business and figure out the challenges we were facing,” said Ross Fetterly.

The Fetterlys told Hernandez that the hardest thing about their new business was figuring out child care.

The Fetterlys say they pay about $1,800 a month for child care for their two youngest children.

Hernandez's House Bill 1612 would provide reimbursements for certain groups who participate in the Child Care Subsidy Program and who need child care outside of normal business hours.

“It’s not an easy process to get the assistance. It’s a little bit hard for people in special circumstances that don’t have typical day jobs,” said Susan Fetterly.

Virginia state officials say the demand for child care is high and there is 9,657 children on Child Care Subsidy Program waitlists and more than half of Virginia families reported that they would work more or seek to learn additional skills if they had access to more child care, according to one study done in 2023.

With two little kids of his own, Delegate Hernandez understands the high costs for child care.

“We are one of those families, like many Virginia families, that pays more in child care than on housing,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said people like the Fetterlys don’t work 9-5 hours and have a tough time finding people to watch their children. He's also heard similar issues with nurses, law enforcement and firefighters who can work longer shifts at odd hours.

The owners of the Honeysuckle Café say more help with child care would allow them to do more with their business and keep the shop open longer.

Hernandez said as a state we need to continue to chip away at the issue of child care.