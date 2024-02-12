Watch Now
$12M in grants to reduce homelessness in Virginia from Gov. Younkin; Hampton Roads orgs. to see some funds

Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:13:37-05

HAMPTON ROADS — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $12 million in grants to reduce homelessness across the commonwealth.

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants will go toward 55 projects and "will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness with 2,177 individuals and families," according to a release from the Governor's Office.

The Governor's Office says that the money should be coordinated with other community-based activities and entered into the community after a local assessment to help those experiencing homelessness regain stability in permanent housing.

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is funded by the commonwealth, and the Homeless Reduction Grants account for 20% of the fiscal year's fund investment, according to the Governor's Office. The remaining money supports the production of housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

“Housing stands as the cornerstone for fostering lively communities and robust local economies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in a release from the Governor's Office. “This funding round prioritizes innovative approaches, like rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing, to effectively combat homelessness, ensuring that every at-risk Virginian receives the support they need to make homeless rare, brief and one-time.”

Clickhere for a list on the organizations awarded funding.

