$19.5M funding package to go toward Virginia Beach Trail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A $19.5 million funding package for Phase 1 of the VB Trail will go toward a 3.2-mile-long, 10-foot-wide paved shared use path that will connect Virginia Beach's western border with Norfolk at Newton Road to Constitution Drive in Town Center

The Virginia Beach City Council appropriated $2.998 million of funding for the Virginia Beach Trail Phase 1 following the award of $14.9 million from U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program to make safety improvements along the VB Trail, according to the city. There will be safe crossings at all intersections and an ADA-compliant pedestrian bridge over the 10 lanes on Independence Boulevard.

Virginia Beach VB gets $14.9M grant to build portion of bike path connecting Hampton Roads Jay Greene

It is the largest sum of funding awarded in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

A $750,000 Federal Community Project Funding Grant and $902,000 of local funds from the Nov. 2023 sale of Dominion Energy will also fund the Capital Improvement Project, according to Virginia Beach.

There are already 1.5 miles of the VB Trail along Norfolk Avenue from North Birdneck Road to Pacific Avenue, ending at Rudee Loop, according to the city.

Watch previous coverage: VB gets $14.9M federal grant to build portion of 41-mile bike trail spanning southern Hampton Roads

VB gets $14.9M grant to build portion of bike path connecting Hampton Roads

The city says that once the VB Trail is finished, its 12 miles will cross entire city.