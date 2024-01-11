7-year-old Chesapeake boy needs bone marrow transplant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Cayden Addison, a 7-year-old Chesapeake boy is in need of a bone marrow transplant to save his life.

After battling cancer and going through chemo, his family is looking for a bone marrow donor match.

Courtney Addison 7-year old Chesapeake boy in need of bone marrow transplant

"The bone marrow transplant will kill all of the bone marrow that he has in his body hopefully removing any chemo or cancerous cells," Courtney Addison, Cayden's mother said. "With the bone marrow donor, the bone marrow will be implanted into his bones to help produce bone marrow without any cancerous cells."

Courtney Addison says her son has been in and out of the hospital. Cayden had a tough battle with leukemia, a blood cancer that forms in the bone marrow.

Health Kurt Williams's next step on cancer journey: Is it confined to the prostate? Kurt Williams

"Cayden was originally diagnosed in April 2020," Addison said. "During that round for 2 years, he received chemo therapy. He relapsed in February of 2023. I just found out a couple hours ago there are signs of his leukemia returning after 2 failed attempts of another treatment."

Addison says her son has been through a lot.

Courtney Addison 7-year old Chesapeake boy in need of bone marrow transplant

"He has a line that comes out of his chest where he can administer chemo, a button through his stomach where he can receive medicine," Addison said.

She said her son's mood remains uplifting.

"He always maintains a positive attitude," Addison said. "Cayden loves eating, loves dancing and video games."

You can see if you’re a match for Cayden at Sunday’s donor drive during the Vegan Health and Wellness Expo.

Marcus Calabrese 7-year old Chesapeake boy in need of bone marrow transplant

"While we have everyone under one roof, let’s get tested," Tree Kelty, the creator of Soulfull Vegan VA said. "All you have to do is swab your mouth. Let’s get tested to see if you can be a match to help Cayden."

"When you hear Cayden’s story and see his face—a 7-year-old boy—how could you not want to help," Kelty said.

On Sunday, there will be a bone marrow drive at the Scope Arena to help Cayden find a match.

If you're not able to make to Sunday's donor drive, you can text CaydenCFC to 61474 to see if you're a match.