California Burrito conditional use permit could get revoked by Norfolk City Council

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk city council will have a hearing on whether to revoke the conditional use permit for California Burrito. Norfolk city council will vote on whether to revoke the restaurant's permit due to overcrowding. This comes as the fourth downtown business that could be forced to shutdown. If the permit is revoked, California Burrito will be forced to shut down.

This comes as an effort to curb downtown crime. California Burrito hasn't had any reports of violent incidents.

In March 2022, three people were shot and killed outside of Chicho's Pizza Backstage. A total of four people were shot. In August, four people were shot and injured outside of Legacy Lounge

California Burrito's maximum capacity is 49. The city says the business was caught multiple times with at least 100 people.

The Norfolk fire marshal has summoned the owner of California Burrito for overcrowding three times from July 2021 to July 2022.

Scott Quixx Lounge & Nightclub, Legacy Lounge and Culture Lounge & Restaurant have all had their permits revoked by city council this year, forcing all three to shut down.